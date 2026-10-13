Toronto man charged in deadly Scarborough crash; 2nd man also arrested

Officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision at approximately 9:51 p.m. on Oct. 11, near Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road. Photo: Matt Wilkins/CityNews

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 13, 2026 1:06 pm.

A Toronto man is facing charges following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough that left a 68-year-old woman dead and injured two other people, police say.

Officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision at approximately 9:51 p.m. on Oct. 11, near Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road.

According to investigators, a grey 2014 BMW 750i was travelling eastbound on Lawrence Avenue East when it collided with a red 2017 Ford Escape being driven westbound. Police allege the Ford’s 70-year-old driver was making a left turn into a driveway when the vehicles collided.

A 68-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Ford Escape was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two men were also transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Florin Mitea, 34, of Toronto, on Oct. 12. He has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and obstructing a peace officer.

Mitea was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Second man charged

Police also arrested Gabriel Mitea, 25, of Toronto, on Oct. 12. He has been charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Gabriel Mitea is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.

Investigators have not released further details about the circumstances that led to the crash or the alleged obstruction offences.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are appealing for witnesses and video evidence.

Anyone who lives or works in the area, or drivers who may have dash camera footage around the time of the collision, is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900.

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