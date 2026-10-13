Toronto police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an arson investigation after Israeli flags were allegedly removed from outside a North York church and set on fire last week.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says the incident occurred on Oct. 7 at approximately 1 a.m. in the area of Sunrise Avenue and O’Connor Drive.

Investigators allege the suspect removed Israeli flags that had been placed in front of a church, lit the flags on fire, and then fled the area. No injuries were reported.

According to police, investigators identified the suspect three days later while he was attending a demonstration in the area of Dundas Street East and Yonge Street, near Sankofa Square in the city’s downtown core.

Police say Syed Raza, 29, of Toronto, was arrested on Oct. 10 and charged with arson, mischief under $5,000, mischief interfering with the lawful enjoyment of property, and disobeying a lawful order of the court.

Raza was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3505.