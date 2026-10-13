Toronto church worker, 71, charged with multiple sexual assault offences involving youth: police

Paul Conn, 71, of Toronto, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 and four counts of sexual exploitation of a young person. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 13, 2026 10:42 am.

Toronto police have arrested a 71-year-old man and laid multiple sexual offence charges following an investigation into allegations spanning several years, including incidents that allegedly occurred while the complainant was a youth.

Officers responded to a sexual assault call on Oct. 7 at approximately 7:51 p.m. in the area of Bloor Street West and The East Mall in Etobicoke.

According to TPS investigators, the accused allegedly drove the victim to his residence, where a sexual assault took place. Police allege the victim later fled the residence and contacted authorities.

Investigators further allege that between 2021 and 2026, the accused sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions while the victim was a youth. Police say the accused met the victim while working at a church in the area of Bloor Street West and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke.

Paul Conn, 71, of Toronto, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 and four counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.

Conn was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released an image of the accused as part of the ongoing investigation.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bike lane removals begin in Etobicoke as cyclists rally, legal challenge escalates

Cycling advocates say construction crews won't be the only ones showing up Tuesday when work begins to remove bike lanes on Bloor Street in Etobicoke.

1h ago

More than a third of Torontonians don't feel safe in their own neighbourhood after dark: poll

More than a third of Torontonians, 35 pre cent, say they don't feel safe walking around their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new poll, but it is a three per cent improvement over last year. The...

5h ago

Crime and punishment: How are mayoral candidates Chow and Bradford planning to keep Toronto safe?

While shootings and violent crimes are trending downwards in Toronto, statistics don't necessarily assuage public anxieties surrounding safety. A Canada Pulse Insights poll for CityNews released on...

5h ago

2 Canada's Wonderland roller coasters shut down following fatal incident at Georgia park

Two roller coasters at Canada's Wonderland have shut down with no given timeline on when they will reopen, according to officials. This comes after one person died and several others were injured in...

1h ago

Top Stories

Bike lane removals begin in Etobicoke as cyclists rally, legal challenge escalates

Cycling advocates say construction crews won't be the only ones showing up Tuesday when work begins to remove bike lanes on Bloor Street in Etobicoke.

1h ago

More than a third of Torontonians don't feel safe in their own neighbourhood after dark: poll

More than a third of Torontonians, 35 pre cent, say they don't feel safe walking around their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new poll, but it is a three per cent improvement over last year. The...

5h ago

Crime and punishment: How are mayoral candidates Chow and Bradford planning to keep Toronto safe?

While shootings and violent crimes are trending downwards in Toronto, statistics don't necessarily assuage public anxieties surrounding safety. A Canada Pulse Insights poll for CityNews released on...

5h ago

2 Canada's Wonderland roller coasters shut down following fatal incident at Georgia park

Two roller coasters at Canada's Wonderland have shut down with no given timeline on when they will reopen, according to officials. This comes after one person died and several others were injured in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos