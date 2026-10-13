Toronto police have arrested a 71-year-old man and laid multiple sexual offence charges following an investigation into allegations spanning several years, including incidents that allegedly occurred while the complainant was a youth.

Officers responded to a sexual assault call on Oct. 7 at approximately 7:51 p.m. in the area of Bloor Street West and The East Mall in Etobicoke.

According to TPS investigators, the accused allegedly drove the victim to his residence, where a sexual assault took place. Police allege the victim later fled the residence and contacted authorities.

Investigators further allege that between 2021 and 2026, the accused sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions while the victim was a youth. Police say the accused met the victim while working at a church in the area of Bloor Street West and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke.

Paul Conn, 71, of Toronto, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 and four counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.

Conn was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released an image of the accused as part of the ongoing investigation.