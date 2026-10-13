More than 200,000 Torontonians voted in advance polls for municipal election

Elections Canada signs seen in the Beaches-East York riding in Toronto, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 13, 2026 8:24 am.

A record number of people voted at advance polls in this year’s Toronto municipal election than in previous years, data from the City shows.

According to a City of Toronto release, 222,550 eligible voters cast their ballots during six days of advance voting Oct. 6-11, which is up nearly 48 per cent and around 44 from the 2022 and the 2018 municipal elections, respectively.

Back in 2022, 115,911 people voted in advance polls while 124,299 advance votes were cast in the 2018 municipal election.

In the 2023 mayoral byelection, 129,745 people voted in advance polls during the 2023 mayoral byelection.

Below is a breakdown of the number of voters who cast their ballots in the 2026 Toronto municipal election:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 6 – 36,743 voters
  • Wednesday, Oct. 7 – 31,018 voters
  • Thursday, Oct. 8 – 28,666 voters
  • Friday, Oct. 9 – 33,579 voters
  • Saturday, Oct. 10 – 39,181 voters
  • Sunday, Oct. 11 – 53,363 voters

Election day is on Monday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for more information on how and where to vote on that day.

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