Brampton park to be renamed after Kalair family

A park in Brampton will be renamed in honour of two long-time residents from the Kalair family.

After a city council motion in August, the park’s renaming is set to take place on Oct. 16. The city will officially rename Eastbourne Park to Kalair Family Park.

In a statement, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the renaming of the park is to honour the legacy of Muhammed Nawaz Kalair and Muhammed Aslam Kalair. He said the two brothers laid the foundations for Brampton’s Muslim community.

The mayor added that the renaming is also happening in celebration of Islamic History Month.

“Islamic History Month is an opportunity to recognize the history, traditions and people who have helped shape Brampton for generations,” Brown said.

Both brothers established Brampton’s first mosque in 1977, along with an elementary Islamic school with 300 enrolled.