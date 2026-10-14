Brampton park to be renamed after Kalair family

Brampton sign is seen outside city hall in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 14, 2026 10:49 am.

A park in Brampton will be renamed in honour of two long-time residents from the Kalair family.

After a city council motion in August, the park’s renaming is set to take place on Oct. 16. The city will officially rename Eastbourne Park to Kalair Family Park.

In a statement, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the renaming of the park is to honour the legacy of Muhammed Nawaz Kalair and Muhammed Aslam Kalair. He said the two brothers laid the foundations for Brampton’s Muslim community.

The mayor added that the renaming is also happening in celebration of Islamic History Month.

“Islamic History Month is an opportunity to recognize the history, traditions and people who have helped shape Brampton for generations,” Brown said.

Both brothers established Brampton’s first mosque in 1977, along with an elementary Islamic school with 300 enrolled.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protesters gather to prevent Etobicoke bike lane removal as province moves to start construction

Cycling advocates gathered in Etobicoke once again Wednesday morning as construction crews lined up traffic pylons along protected bike lanes on Bloor Street West in preparation to remove them as per the...

3m ago

3 Canadian Armed Forces members among 7 charged in Toronto crypto-motivated kidnapping investigation

Three members of the Canadian Armed Forces are among seven individuals charged following a Toronto police investigation into the kidnapping of a man who was allegedly targeted because of his access to...

breaking

1h ago

Nearly two-thirds of Torontonians think Demkiw is doing a good job, 73% say the same for officers: poll

Nearly two-thirds of Toronto residents, 65 per cent, believe Police Chief Myron Demkiw is doing a good job while 73 per cent say the same about the city's front-line officers, according to a new poll. The...

7h ago

Record $90M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs Friday, largest lottery prize in Canadian history

Canadians will have a chance to play for the largest lottery prize ever offered in the country this week, with a record-breaking $90 million Lotto Max jackpot available in Friday night's draw. The historic...

4h ago

Top Stories

Protesters gather to prevent Etobicoke bike lane removal as province moves to start construction

Cycling advocates gathered in Etobicoke once again Wednesday morning as construction crews lined up traffic pylons along protected bike lanes on Bloor Street West in preparation to remove them as per the...

3m ago

3 Canadian Armed Forces members among 7 charged in Toronto crypto-motivated kidnapping investigation

Three members of the Canadian Armed Forces are among seven individuals charged following a Toronto police investigation into the kidnapping of a man who was allegedly targeted because of his access to...

breaking

1h ago

Nearly two-thirds of Torontonians think Demkiw is doing a good job, 73% say the same for officers: poll

Nearly two-thirds of Toronto residents, 65 per cent, believe Police Chief Myron Demkiw is doing a good job while 73 per cent say the same about the city's front-line officers, according to a new poll. The...

7h ago

Record $90M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs Friday, largest lottery prize in Canadian history

Canadians will have a chance to play for the largest lottery prize ever offered in the country this week, with a record-breaking $90 million Lotto Max jackpot available in Friday night's draw. The historic...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:27
Ontario to move Northwest regions to permanent daylight time

Ontario is set to move Northwest regions of the province to permanent daylight time.

21h ago

2:32
Former tenant says cameras in Toronto apartment building were privacy violation

A former tenant of a Toronto apartment building says he feels vindicated after receiving a response from the Privacy Commissioner of Canada regarding cameras set up in hallways that he felt were an invasion of privacy. Pat Taney reports.

October 13, 2026 12:03 pm EST EST

2:46
Toronto cyclists plan protest ahead of bike lane removal

Toronto cyclists are set to take to the streets to protest against the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West.

October 13, 2026 10:28 am EST EST

1:28
Fatal roller-coaster incident in U.S. prompts ride closures at Canada's Wonderland

The fatal roller-coaster incident at Six Flags in Georgia, U.S. has prompted ride closures at Canada's Wonderland.

20h ago

2:46
Markham community demands justice after charges dropped in fatal 2022 crash

The father of two siblings killed alongside their mother in a 2022 crash joined community members in Markham to demand justice after charges against the driver were dropped. Tarun Kumar reports.

October 12, 2026 7:53 pm EST EST

More Videos