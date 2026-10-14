Brampton woman charged after using another person’s ID to purchase vehicle: police

Durham police say they have charged a Brampton woman in connection with an alleged auto-financing fraud scam. (DRPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 14, 2026 2:39 pm.

A Brampton woman is facing charges in connection with an alleged auto-financing fraud scam in Durham region.

Durham police say on Sept. 30, a woman allegedly submitted an online application to purchase a 2027 Mercedes SUV at the Mercedes-Benz dealership in Durham using another person’s identification.

Officers allege the application included a Canadian passport that displayed the suspect’s photograph but identified the victim as the holder.

The application was approved, and financing was arranged through a financial institution.

However, before the vehicle was released, the victim was notified of the purchase and reported the incident to both police and the dealership as a case of identity fraud.

As a result, on Oct.8, police arrested Skylar Porter, 39, of Brampton. She was taken into custody when she went to the dealership to complete the purchase and pick up the vehicle.

Porter has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000, utter forged document, personation, possession of identity document, and possession of cocaine.

She was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

In an update on Wednesday, investigators say there may be other alleged victims involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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