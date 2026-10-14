Canadian folk icon Joni Mitchell becomes American, after 60 years living in the U.S.

Joni Mitchell, 19-time Juno Award nominee, five-time winner, and the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, poses on the orange carpet at the Junos in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on Sunday, March 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted October 14, 2026 4:12 pm.

Last Updated October 14, 2026 4:46 pm.

Joni Mitchell once sang about looking at love “from both sides” — she can officially vote on both sides now, too.

The Alberta-born folk legend has become an American citizen after six decades living in the United States.

The 82-year-old broke the news on social media Tuesday, posting a photo and video from her naturalization ceremony.

She’s smiling in the photo while holding an American flag, standing in front of the U.S. and Department of Homeland Security flags on Instagram.

“A journey that began 62 years ago,” read her caption.

Mitchell’s representatives did not respond to email queries on what prompted the decision to become a U.S. citizen.

During an October 2024 performance at the Hollywood Bowl, ahead of the last U.S. election, Mitchell took an expletive-laced swipe at President Donald Trump before urging the crowd to vote.

“This is an important one. I wish I could vote — I’m Canadian. I’m one of those lousy immigrants,” she told the crowd.

Born Roberta Joan Anderson, Mitchell was born in Fort Macleod, Alta., in 1943 and raised in Saskatoon. In 1964, she moved to Toronto, later relocating to Detroit with her then-husband and fellow musician, Chuck Mitchell, to pursue recording careers in the U.S.

After their divorce, she moved to New York, releasing her debut album “Song to a Seagull” in 1968 and her breakthrough second album, “Clouds,” in 1969.

She currently resides in Santa Barbara, Calif., and has a second residence in British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast.

At the Juno Awards in March, Mitchell was presented a lifetime achievement award by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Taking the stage to a roaring standing ovation, Mitchell told the audience she was “so happy to be in Canada.”

“I’m living in the States, and you know what’s happening there,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

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