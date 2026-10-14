Cross-border visits by Canadian and U.S. residents up from last year: StatCan

A Canada Border Services officer hands passports back to a visitor entering Canada from Vermont at the Highway 55 Port of Entry in Stanstead, Que., on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Canadians are facing a new travel advisory regarding travel to the U.S., warning about "scrutiny at border points" from U.S. border guards and that they could be detained if denied entry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Posted October 14, 2026 9:20 am.

Last Updated October 14, 2026 9:36 am.

Statistics Canada says more Canadians and Americans have travelled across the border between the two countries over the last six months compared to last year.

The agency says Canadian residents made 1.9 million return trips from the United States last month by automobile and by air, up 6.8 per cent compared to September 2025.

Statistics Canada says the spike marks the sixth consecutive month of year-over-year growth of visits to the U.S. by Canadian residents.

StatCan says trips by Canadian residents to the U.S. last month remain 31.1 per cent lower than in September 2024 despite the rise compared to the same month last year.

It says U.S. residents’ visits to Canada also increased by 17.2 per cent last month compared to the same month last year totaling 1.8 million trips.

The agency says the spike is the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year increase of travel of U.S. residents to Canada.

The rise in cross-border travel comes amidst an ongoing trade war between the two countries that saw U.S. President Donald Trump introduce outright bans on imports of certain Canadian goods last month including most Canadian-made booze, dairy byproducts and some motorcycles.

The bans marked the latest escalation of the trade war as the Trump administration seeks to pressure Canada into trade concessions after Prime Minister Mark Carney suspended trade talks in August.

Both countries accused each other of adding eleventh-hour changes to the agreement. U.S. tariffs hit $28 billion in Canadian goods the next day, followed by Canadian retaliatory tariffs on Sept. 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2026.

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nearly two-thirds of Torontonians think Demkiw is doing a good job, 73% say the same for officers: poll

Nearly two-thirds of Toronto residents, 65 per cent, believe Police Chief Myron Demkiw is doing a good job while 73 per cent say the same about the city's front-line officers, according to a new poll. The...

4h ago

Record $90M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs Friday, largest lottery prize in Canadian history

Canadians will have a chance to play for the largest lottery prize ever offered in the country this week, with a record-breaking $90 million Lotto Max jackpot available in Friday night's draw. The historic...

1h ago

Toronto police to provide update on abduction investigation involving Canadian Armed Forces members

Toronto police say they will provide an update Wednesday morning on an abduction investigation involving members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Chief of Police Myron Demkiw will address reporters at...

3h ago

Watermain break causes small sinkhole in Scarborough

A watermain break in Scarborough has led to a sinkhole and road closure along Kennedy Road early Wednesday morning, causing traffic disruptions and TTC bus detours. Toronto police said they received...

2h ago

Top Stories

Nearly two-thirds of Torontonians think Demkiw is doing a good job, 73% say the same for officers: poll

Nearly two-thirds of Toronto residents, 65 per cent, believe Police Chief Myron Demkiw is doing a good job while 73 per cent say the same about the city's front-line officers, according to a new poll. The...

4h ago

Record $90M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs Friday, largest lottery prize in Canadian history

Canadians will have a chance to play for the largest lottery prize ever offered in the country this week, with a record-breaking $90 million Lotto Max jackpot available in Friday night's draw. The historic...

1h ago

Toronto police to provide update on abduction investigation involving Canadian Armed Forces members

Toronto police say they will provide an update Wednesday morning on an abduction investigation involving members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Chief of Police Myron Demkiw will address reporters at...

3h ago

Watermain break causes small sinkhole in Scarborough

A watermain break in Scarborough has led to a sinkhole and road closure along Kennedy Road early Wednesday morning, causing traffic disruptions and TTC bus detours. Toronto police said they received...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:27
Ontario to move Northwest regions to permanent daylight time

Ontario is set to move Northwest regions of the province to permanent daylight time.

18h ago

2:32
Former tenant says cameras in Toronto apartment building were privacy violation

A former tenant of a Toronto apartment building says he feels vindicated after receiving a response from the Privacy Commissioner of Canada regarding cameras set up in hallways that he felt were an invasion of privacy. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:46
Toronto cyclists plan protest ahead of bike lane removal

Toronto cyclists are set to take to the streets to protest against the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West.

23h ago

1:28
Fatal roller-coaster incident in U.S. prompts ride closures at Canada's Wonderland

The fatal roller-coaster incident at Six Flags in Georgia, U.S. has prompted ride closures at Canada's Wonderland.

18h ago

2:46
Markham community demands justice after charges dropped in fatal 2022 crash

The father of two siblings killed alongside their mother in a 2022 crash joined community members in Markham to demand justice after charges against the driver were dropped. Tarun Kumar reports.

October 12, 2026 7:53 pm EST EST

More Videos