Death toll in B.C. Truth and Reconciliation Day crash rises to three

Members of the Tsawwassen First Nation line the street as the bodies of two victims are taken away at Tsawwassen Mills shopping centre after a truck, back right, hit four people, killing two of them in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. Police say the driver may have experienced a medical emergency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 14, 2026 2:55 pm.

Last Updated October 14, 2026 3:22 pm.

TSAWWASSEN — Police in Delta, B.C., say a third woman has died as a result of a truck crashing into pedestrians outside a mall on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The death of 64-year-old Gwenyth Brigit Dwyn of South Delta, B.C., comes after two Tsawwassen First Nation elders were killed at the scene of the crash outside the Tsawwassen Mills mall on Sept. 30.

Delta police say a fourth person who was injured has been released from hospital.

Police say the possibility the driver of the pickup experienced a medical event remains under investigation, and officers have no evidence the collision was targeted or ideologically motivated.

The crash happened around when the Tsawwassen First Nation was hosting a community walk in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and people had been invited to meet at the mall’s entrance for the unveiling of four traditional carvings.

Delta police say if the evidence establishes criminality, potential charges will be forwarded to prosecutors for assessment.

“We understand that the community has questions and wants answers about what occurred,” Delta police Staff Sgt. Mike Whiteley says in a statement.

“Our responsibility is to ensure those answers are based on a complete and objective examination of the evidence. Investigators are working through a significant amount of information, and it is important that we not reach conclusions before that work is complete.”

Statements shared by the nation on social media say that wilapiya, also known as Barb Joe, and Virginia Splockton died at the scene.

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