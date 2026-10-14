Protesters gather to prevent Etobicoke bike lane removal as province moves to start construction

Cycling advocates gathered in Etobicoke once again Wednesday morning as construction crews lined up traffic pylons along protected bike lanes on Bloor Street West in preparation to remove them as per the Ford government’s mandate.

The work was to begin Tuesday, but workers were blocked by protesters and their trucks were seen leaving the area as cyclists chanted, “Get home safe.”

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said on X that the work was “halted by protesters” but vowed that the Province will not be deterred.

“Make no mistake: these bike lanes are coming out. We have a clear mandate and we will deliver,” he said.

As workers began Wednesday to remove reflective strips and cement barriers separating the road from the bike lanes, one cyclist was seen stepping in front of a work truck, blocking its path. Several others joined him soon after leading to a stand off between workers and cyclists.

Other protesters were seen sitting in the bike lane and more cyclists were seen standing on the cement barriers and preventing the work from continuing.

“People are resisting, people want to have a say in the way their city is structured and how it functions,” said Theo, as he stood with fellow protesting cyclists.

“We had hundreds of people coming out [Tuesday] night and we successfully managed to get them to back off on the construction and we’re hoping to get more and more people coming out to stand up for the city… hopefully we can make [the Province] see that it’s not what the people of Toronto want.”

Addressing the issue in an unrelated press conference, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said there is no injunction preventing the removal of bike lanes and as such, obstructing the work carries a potential criminal liability.

“That is lawful work that is going to continue. We will take steps necessary to ensure lawful work can happen,” he said.

“We truly appreciate there are many different perspectives on this topic but what I’d ask everybody to also remember is to follow our officers instructions out on the street and not interfere with lawful activity and also understand that if you fail to follow our officers’ instructions or interfere with what is lawful activity, you do stand the chance of being charged criminally and being put before the courts.”

Cycle Toronto is involved in an ongoing Charter challenge against the province’s bike lane legislation and are now planning to take their appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Speaking with CityNews, Executive Director Michael Longfield said Tuesday was a “huge moral victory” and they’re not backing down.

“Yes, maybe the Premier has the charter right to do this based on where we are with the legal case, but we don’t understand why he’s proceeding with ripping out the bike lanes when there is a solution that could restore the car lanes and keep the bike lanes,” he said, referring to mayor Olivia Chow’s offer to restore vehicle lanes on portions of Bloor Street West while retaining cycling infrastructure.

The proposal was rejected by the province, but Longfield feels all is not lost yet.

“[Tuesday] should have been a wake up call. We’ve seen the Premier change his mind before – I actually think that’s one of his strongest qualities as a leader – and this would be a real win-win solution on this,” he said.

More to come