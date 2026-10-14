Farm Boy, Life Smart and L’Ancêtre cheeses recalled due to possible listeria

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling some Farm Boy, L'Ancêtre and Life Smart organic cheeses because of possible Listeria contamination. This composite of handout image shows some of the products included in the recall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - CFIA (Mandatory credit)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 14, 2026 3:13 pm.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall of some Farm Boy, Life Smart and L’Ancêtre organic cheeses due to possible listeria contamination.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by test results.

The affected products include Life Smart organic part skim mozzarella cheese with a best before date of March 30, 2027.

Farm Boy organic swiss, medium cheddar, old cheddar, extra sharp and three-year-old cheddar cheeses with a best before date of July 30, 2027, are also affected.

Additionally, the recall includes various shredded organic cheeses made by L’Ancêtre with best before dates including December 2026, January 2027 and July 2027.

The food inspection agency says it is conducting an investigation, and may recall more related products.

The agency warns that food contaminated with listeria can cause illnesses even if the food doesn’t smell or look spoiled.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, according to the CFIA.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are also at risk.

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth,” the agency said. “In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

There have been no reported illnesses or deaths to date.

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