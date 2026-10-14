Fire in abandoned building shuts down parts of DVP, Gardiner

A fire in an abandoned building near the Don Valley Parkway and Dundas Street has shut down parts of the parkway and the Gardiner Expressway.

Toronto fire were called to the scene at Matilda and Munro streets just after 9:30 p.m. to the three-alarm blaze.

Large flames can be seen shooting out of the top and windows of the building. Paramedics are on the scene but no patients are being assessed at this time.

Several road closures are in effect in the area including the northbound DVP at Lakeshore Boulevard and the eastbound Gardiner at Jarvis Street. The Bay Street on-ramp is also closed to the Gardiner.

Dundas Street East is closed at Carroll Street while Munro Street and Davies Street are also closed.