Boy, 15, arrested after shooting teen with BB gun in Hamilton: police

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly fired a BB gun towards another teen at the St. Charles Learning Centre in Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton police responded to the centre at 150 East 5th St. just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports that a student had been shot with a BB gun.

Police say the 14-year-old boy who was shot received injuries to his face and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the 15-year-old suspect fled the area prior to police arriving at the scene. The teen, who is from Hamilton, has since been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. His identity has not been released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The BB gun involved in the incident has not been recovered, according to police.

The St. Charles Learning Centre was placed under lockdown, while nearby elementary schools were placed in a hold and secure as police conducted their investigation.