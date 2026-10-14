Kamala Harris adds stops to her final midterm campaign stretch. Her decision about 2028 comes later

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with the Rev. Wendell Anthony, President of the Detroit Branch of the NAACP, and the Rev. Genetta Y. Hatcher during a fireside chat on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026 at Fellowship Church in Detroit. (Katy Kildee/Detroit News via AP, Pool)

By Bill Barrow, The Associated Press,

Posted October 14, 2026 5:03 am.

Last Updated October 14, 2026 5:26 am.

ATLANTA (AP) — Kamala Harris is building out her final fall campaign blitz on behalf of other Democrats, completing a midterm schedule that by Election Day will have taken her to multiple early presidential primary states on Democrats’ 2028 calendar as the former vice president mulls whether to seek the White House again.

Spanning from Oct. 21 to Oct. 30, Harris’ expanded closing stretch will now include New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Mississippi, along with a virtual event in Florida, according to a schedule her office shared first with The Associated Press. Harris already had announced late October stops in Georgia and Nevada.

Harris has said in multiple recent interviews that she’s focused on helping Democrats win in November. But she’s not ruled out another presidential campaign after losing the 2024 general election to Donald Trump.

Her late October tour focuses on nominees for governor and U.S. Senate, including pairings that put the first Black woman to serve as vice president alongside potential history-making candidates.

Harris will open Oct. 21 in Nevada with Aaron Ford, the state’s first Black attorney general who would be the state’s first Black governor, and other candidates. She’ll also meet with Culinary Workers Union members. Nevada holds the second 2028 presidential nominating contest, after South Carolina.

On Oct. 22, she will be in Mississippi with Scott Colom, who would be the state’s first Black U.S. senator since post-Civil War Reconstruction. Colom has recently begun to garner more attention from national Democrats as he faces Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

From Mississippi, Harris will head to New Hampshire on Oct. 24 to campaign with Senate nominee Chris Pappas and for a discussion on reproductive care and abortion rights. As vice president, Harris was the Biden White House’s foremost abortion rights advocate, especially during the 2022 midterm campaign. New Hampshire comes third in Democrats’ 2028 primary order.

Harris and Wisconsin gubernatorial nominee David Crowley will campaign together Oct. 26. Harris will finish with a three-day swing in Georgia that begins Oct. 28. She will campaign with Sen. Jon Ossoff, attend voter protection events and speak Oct. 30 at the Fulton County Democratic Party’s annual gala in Atlanta.

While in Georgia, Harris will headline a virtual organizing event with Florida Senate nominee Angie Nixon, who would be her state’s first Black U.S. senator. That will put Harris, who hails from the Democrats’ liberal establishment, alongside one of the party’s most progressive nominees. A state lawmaker, Nixon identifies as a democratic socialist and draws support from many left-flank activists who in 2024 criticized Harris as too moderate.

The itinerary follows earlier in-person and online campaign appearances and fundraisers, along with voter protection and organizing events Harris helped lead, including for the Democratic National Committee. Most recently, Harris was in Michigan to campaign for Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed — another notable progressive Democratic nominee — and speak at an NAACP event.

Bill Barrow, The Associated Press

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