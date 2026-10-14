Man allegedly sexually assaults two students after posing as one at Scarborough school

A 24-year-old man has been charged after allegedly sexually assualting two students after posing as one at a Scarborough school.

Toronto police were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Birchmount Road on Oct. 9 for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged that on Sept. 30, the suspect identified himself as a grade 12 student and sexually assaulted two students.

Shaffat Hussain of Toronto has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims and his image has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.