Man wanted in Pickering homicide fled the country: police

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Kane Booth from Pickering. (DRPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 14, 2026 3:33 pm.

Durham police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the alleged homicide of a 47-year-old man in Markham, has fled the country.

Police say the homicide occurred on April 30, 2025 when officers responded to a well-being call in the area of Fairport and Third Concession Roads.

When they arrived, officers found a deceased man in a vehicle. A post-mortem exam found the man’s death was the result of a homicide.

Investigators identified the victim as 47-year-old Joshua Ibbitson of Newmarket.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Kane Booth from Pickering. He is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police describe Booth as male, White, five-feet and eleven inches, with a slim build. He has light brown hair and brown eyes.

In an update on Wednesday, investigators confirmed that Booth has left the country.

Anyone with information regarding his location or any other details is asked to contact police.

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