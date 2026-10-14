Faster, greener, riskier? The micromobility debate

E-bikes and e-scooters are having their moment across North America. Along with the popularity comes the criticism against them, citing safety concerns, etiquette, lack of regulation and more.

Host Maria Kestane is speaking with Ahmed El-Geneidy, a professor at McGill University’s School of Urban Planning, about the popularity of micromobility, what infrastructure is needed across provinces to keep everyone safe, and who bears the responsibility for when things go south.

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