Mississauga advance voting jumps 57 per cent ahead of municipal election

Advance voting turnout in Mississauga has jumped 57 per cent compared to the 2022 municipal election, with 44,049 ballots cast over six days.

The City of Mississauga says 28,052 advance ballots were cast during the 2022 election.

Officials are marking Oct. 11 as the highest single-day turnout, with 12,335 ballots cast, followed by October 8 with 11,022.

Officials note advance voter turnout has increased in recent municipal elections, with 19,188 ballots cast in 2018, 28,052 in 2022 and 24,731 during the 2024 by-election.

The Meadowvale Community Centre was at the top of the list of number of advance voters, followed by Erin Meadows Community Centre. Meanwhile, in third came the Mississauga Civic Centre in the Square One area.

Eligible residents who have not voted early can cast their ballots on Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Mississauga mayoral race has turned into a heated one with four main mayoral candidates including incumbent Mayor Carolyn Parrish, former mayor Bonnie Crombie and city councillors Alvin Tedjo and Dipika Damerla.