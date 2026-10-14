2nd arrest made in Mississauga double stabbing sparked by road-rage dispute, police say

In an update from Peel police, investigators announced that Isaiah Myles, 26, of Mississauga, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with two counts of attempted murder. Photo: Peel Regional Police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 14, 2026 10:46 am.

A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a road-rage confrontation in Mississauga that left two men seriously injured in a stabbing earlier this summer.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Parkerhill Road near Confederation Parkway at approximately 5 p.m. on Aug. 29 after reports of a stabbing stemming from a dispute between the occupants of two vehicles.

Investigators determined that what began as a road-rage incident in a parking lot escalated into a violent confrontation, during which two people were stabbed.

Both victims suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening and their conditions later stabilized.

Shortly after the Aug. 29 incident, officers arrested one of the suspects, Ali Halimi, 30, from Mississauga. He was charged with one count of assault.

In an update from Peel police, investigators announced that Isaiah Myles, 26, of Mississauga, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Police allege Myles was the outstanding suspect sought in the case. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protesters gather to prevent Etobicoke bike lane removal as province moves to start construction

Cycling advocates gathered in Etobicoke once again Wednesday morning as construction crews lined up traffic pylons along protected bike lanes on Bloor Street West in preparation to remove them as per the...

8m ago

3 Canadian Armed Forces members among 7 charged in Toronto crypto-motivated kidnapping investigation

Three members of the Canadian Armed Forces are among seven individuals charged following a Toronto police investigation into the kidnapping of a man who was allegedly targeted because of his access to...

breaking

1h ago

Record $90M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs Friday, largest lottery prize in Canadian history

Canadians will have a chance to play for the largest lottery prize ever offered in the country this week, with a record-breaking $90 million Lotto Max jackpot available in Friday night's draw. The historic...

4h ago

Vaughan business targeted in suspected arson and shooting days apart; police release video of suspect

York Regional Police (YRP) are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for both an attempted arson and a shooting that targeted the same Vaughan business within days...

18m ago

Top Stories

Protesters gather to prevent Etobicoke bike lane removal as province moves to start construction

Cycling advocates gathered in Etobicoke once again Wednesday morning as construction crews lined up traffic pylons along protected bike lanes on Bloor Street West in preparation to remove them as per the...

8m ago

3 Canadian Armed Forces members among 7 charged in Toronto crypto-motivated kidnapping investigation

Three members of the Canadian Armed Forces are among seven individuals charged following a Toronto police investigation into the kidnapping of a man who was allegedly targeted because of his access to...

breaking

1h ago

Record $90M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs Friday, largest lottery prize in Canadian history

Canadians will have a chance to play for the largest lottery prize ever offered in the country this week, with a record-breaking $90 million Lotto Max jackpot available in Friday night's draw. The historic...

4h ago

Vaughan business targeted in suspected arson and shooting days apart; police release video of suspect

York Regional Police (YRP) are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for both an attempted arson and a shooting that targeted the same Vaughan business within days...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

0:27
Ontario to move Northwest regions to permanent daylight time

Ontario is set to move Northwest regions of the province to permanent daylight time.

21h ago

2:32
Former tenant says cameras in Toronto apartment building were privacy violation

A former tenant of a Toronto apartment building says he feels vindicated after receiving a response from the Privacy Commissioner of Canada regarding cameras set up in hallways that he felt were an invasion of privacy. Pat Taney reports.

October 13, 2026 12:03 pm EST EST

2:46
Toronto cyclists plan protest ahead of bike lane removal

Toronto cyclists are set to take to the streets to protest against the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West.

October 13, 2026 10:28 am EST EST

1:28
Fatal roller-coaster incident in U.S. prompts ride closures at Canada's Wonderland

The fatal roller-coaster incident at Six Flags in Georgia, U.S. has prompted ride closures at Canada's Wonderland.

20h ago

2:46
Markham community demands justice after charges dropped in fatal 2022 crash

The father of two siblings killed alongside their mother in a 2022 crash joined community members in Markham to demand justice after charges against the driver were dropped. Tarun Kumar reports.

October 12, 2026 7:53 pm EST EST

More Videos