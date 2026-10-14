A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a road-rage confrontation in Mississauga that left two men seriously injured in a stabbing earlier this summer.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Parkerhill Road near Confederation Parkway at approximately 5 p.m. on Aug. 29 after reports of a stabbing stemming from a dispute between the occupants of two vehicles.

Investigators determined that what began as a road-rage incident in a parking lot escalated into a violent confrontation, during which two people were stabbed.

Both victims suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening and their conditions later stabilized.

Shortly after the Aug. 29 incident, officers arrested one of the suspects, Ali Halimi, 30, from Mississauga. He was charged with one count of assault.

In an update from Peel police, investigators announced that Isaiah Myles, 26, of Mississauga, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Police allege Myles was the outstanding suspect sought in the case. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing.