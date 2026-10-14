Record $90M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs Friday, largest lottery prize in Canadian history

A Lotto Max lottery ticket with Encore played. Lotto Max is a weekly Canadian lottery which started in September 2009. This particular ticket was issued by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. Photo: iStock/Getty Images. Rob Mattingley

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 14, 2026 8:19 am.

Canadians will have a chance to play for the largest lottery prize ever offered in the country this week, with a record-breaking $90 million Lotto Max jackpot available in Friday night’s draw.

The historic jackpot surpasses the previous Canadian lottery record of $85 million and could result in the biggest lottery win in the country’s history if a single ticket matches all winning numbers.

In addition to the $90 million jackpot, an OLG spokesperson says lottery players will also be competing for an estimated 18 MAXMILLIONS prizes worth $1 million each and 90 MAXPLUS prizes valued at $100,000 each. Combined, the top prizes available in Friday’s draw are expected to total $117 million.

The jackpot rolled over after Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed, allowing the prize pool to continue growing ahead of Friday’s draw.

While no one claimed the grand prize Tuesday, several winning tickets were sold across Ontario.

Two MAXMILLIONS tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Whitby and Hamilton, the OLG says, while a pair of shared MAXMILLIONS prizes worth $500,000 each were also sold in Toronto and Mississauga.

Twelve MAXPLUS prizes valued at $100,000 each were sold across the province, including winning tickets in Middlesex County, Kitchener, the Kenora-Rainy River region, Kingston, Whitby, Oakville, Thornhill, North York, Willowdale, two locations in Toronto and one sold through OLG.ca.

Ontario also produced two second-prize Lotto Max tickets worth $81,541.10 each, with winning tickets sold in York Region and Willowdale.

Three ENCORE prizes worth $100,000 each were sold in Stouffville, Ajax and through OLG.ca.

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