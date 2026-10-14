Police release suspect vehicle image in Etobicoke food charity vandalism

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into the vandalism of seven Second Harvest trucks at their Etobicoke facility.

The incident occurred over the Thanksgiving weekend when the suspects allegedly stole diesel components off of seven different trucks. The organization says the theft left half of their delivery fleet inoperable during Thanksgiving and could cost them tens of thousands of dollars in repairs.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a black Infiniti G25 four door sedan with black rims. Images of the car have been released.

Security video obtained by CityNews shows there are at least two suspects involved. No further suspect information has been released by police.