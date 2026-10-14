Watermain break causes small sinkhole in Scarborough

A watermain break in Scarborough has led to a sinkhole and road closure along Kennedy Road early Wednesday morning, causing traffic disruptions and TTC bus detours.

Toronto police said they received reports of a watermain break near Kennedy Road and McNicoll Avenue at approximately 4:31 a.m.

The break damaged the roadway, creating a sinkhole and compromising the asphalt in the area. No injuries were reported.

As a result, northbound Kennedy Road is closed at McNicoll Avenue while crews assess the damage and work to make repairs.

According to Toronto traffic officials, the northbound lanes of Kennedy Road at McNicoll Avenue were closed due to what was described as a road-folding incident caused by the sinkhole.

The road closure is also affecting transit service in the area. The TTC says its northbound 43 Kennedy bus is detouring around the closure, travelling via McNicoll Avenue, Milliken Boulevard and Passmore Avenue due to the watermain break.

There is no word on when the roadway will reopen. Motorists are being urged to use caution when travelling through the area and should expect traffic delays.