Statistics Canada reports building permits up $1.1B in August at $13.6B

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the total value of building permits issued in Canada in August rose $1.1 billion month-over-month to $13.6 billion, boosted by strength in the residential sector.

The agency says construction intentions for the homebuilding sector rose $1.1 billion to $8.5 billion in August.

The increase came as permits for multi-unit buildings rose to $5.8 billion, while the total value of permits for single-family homes edged down to $2.6 billion.

The value of non-residential building permits edged lower by $29.8 million to $5.1 billion in August.

The move came as plans for commercial construction fell $380 million to $2.2 billion, offset in part by a $317.3-million gain in the industrial sector which totalled $1.1 billion.

The institutional building component rose $32.9 million to $1.8 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2026.

The Canadian Press