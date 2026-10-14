Statistics Canada reports building permits up $1.1B in August at $13.6B

The Metro Vancouver Regional District's North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant project is seen under construction in an aerial view, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 14, 2026 9:12 am.

Last Updated October 14, 2026 9:37 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the total value of building permits issued in Canada in August rose $1.1 billion month-over-month to $13.6 billion, boosted by strength in the residential sector.

The agency says construction intentions for the homebuilding sector rose $1.1 billion to $8.5 billion in August.

The increase came as permits for multi-unit buildings rose to $5.8 billion, while the total value of permits for single-family homes edged down to $2.6 billion.

The value of non-residential building permits edged lower by $29.8 million to $5.1 billion in August.

The move came as plans for commercial construction fell $380 million to $2.2 billion, offset in part by a $317.3-million gain in the industrial sector which totalled $1.1 billion.

The institutional building component rose $32.9 million to $1.8 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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