Toronto man charged in alleged child sexual abuse and exploitation investigation

A 25-year-old Toronto man is facing charges in connection with a child sexual abuse and exploitation investigation.

Toronto police say on Oct. 14, 2026, they executed a warrant at a home in the St. Clair Avenue West and Keele Street area, and arrested the accused.

Joshua Dauphin has been charged with making child sexual abuse and exploitation material in the form of written material.

He was also charged with four counts of agreeing with a person to arrange to commit a sexual offence of a child by means of telecommunication.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.