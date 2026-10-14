Toronto police to provide update on abduction investigation involving Canadian Armed Forces members

The Canadian Armed Forces consist of personnel serving in the Royal Canadian Navy, Canadian Army and Royal Canadian Air Force. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 14, 2026 6:23 am.

Toronto police say they will provide an update Wednesday morning on an abduction investigation involving members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Chief of Police Myron Demkiw will address reporters at 11 a.m. at Toronto Police Headquarters, where he will be joined by Chief Superintendent Joe Matthews of Detective Operations.

Police have released few details about the investigation ahead of the briefing.

The Canadian Armed Forces consist of personnel serving in the Royal Canadian Navy, Canadian Army and Royal Canadian Air Force. It was not immediately clear whether the investigation involves active-duty military personnel, reservists or individuals connected to the armed forces in another capacity.

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