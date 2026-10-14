Two children took parents’ car for joyride, crashed it into cornfield: OPP

Provincial police say two children in Pembroke took their parents’ car for a joyride in the middle of the night before crashing it into a cornfield.

They say the 11-year-old driver and nine-year-old passenger did not sustain any serious injuries in the incident.

Police say an officer on foot patrol heard a vehicle doing burnouts in the west end of Pembroke, a city northwest of Ottawa, shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday.

They say when the officer tried to stop the vehicle, it sped away but police did not pursue.

Shortly after, police found out that the car crashed into a cornfield.

Police say the children were turned over to their parents and no charges will be laid due to their young age.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2026.