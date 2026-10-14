U.S. grand jury indicts alleged Tumbler Ridge conspirator James Bryant

James Cody Bryant, centre, is seen in a court sketch drawn during the accused's appearance in U.S. district court in Seattle on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lois Silver Lois Silver

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 14, 2026 8:13 pm.

Last Updated October 14, 2026 9:51 pm.

SEATTLE — A grand jury in Washington state has indicted an alleged co-conspirator in the Tumbler Ridge, B.C., mass shooting.

The indictment of 30-year-old James Bryant for conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country means there is probable cause for prosecutors to pursue the case.

Emily Langlie, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said last week that an indictment would mean a preliminary hearing in the case scheduled for Oct. 20 would be eliminated.

Bryant, whose lawyer says she goes by “Melody” and uses female pronouns, was denied bail a day ahead of Wednesday’s indictment.

A statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice says the indictment “details several overt acts that Bryant took to further the school shooting conspiracy.”

Eight victims were shot dead in Tumbler Ridge by 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar in February, including five pupils and a teacher at a secondary school.

Among the alleged acts the indictment of Bryant, who’s a resident of Bellingham, Wash., lists are that she agreed to record the shooting and broadcast it over the internet, offered the shooter advice on where to attack and what weapons to use, and sent Van Rootselaar money to buy a lighter for use in an improvised explosive device.

The Justice Department’s statement says conspiracy to murder in a foreign country is punishable by up to life in prison.

It cautions that the accusations against Bryant remain unproven, and says the case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Greenberg with help from the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

Van Rootselaar shot herself dead at the school on Feb. 10 as police closed in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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