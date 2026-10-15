1 man arrested, 1 still wanted in death of Lawrence Heights manh

A 31-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a man inside an apartment in the Lawrence Heights neighbourhood.

Toronto police say just before 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, they received reports of a disturbance inside the fourth floor unit of a Toronto community housing building in the Flemington Road and Blossomfield Road area.

Investigators say they found a man with “obvious traumatic injuries” inside the apartment and he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Gordon of Toronto.

Four days later, 31-year-old Leeroy Chikonyora was arrested by RCMP in Halifax. He has been charged with first degree murder and obstructing justice.

Toronto police are also searching for 32-year-old Cody Rudifo of Timmins, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first degree murder.

Toronto police have released an image of 32-year-old Cody Rudifo of Timmins, Ont. (TPS/HO)