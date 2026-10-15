2 suspects sought in $500,000 Entertainment District theft and fraud

Toronto police are searching for at least two suspects in a theft and fraud investigation in the Entertainment District totalling more than half a million dollars.

Investigators say just before 7 a.m. on September 4, a vehicle pulled up to a business in the King Street West and Blue Jays Way area. A man exited the vehicle and entered a business, allegedly stealing the point-of-sale machine before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Police say over the next few weeks the suspects then used the point-of-sale machine to commit several frauds totalling more than $500,000.

The male suspect is described as having a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue ripped jeans, a New York Yankees baseball hat, a dark-coloured hoodie, and white shoes.

There was no immediate description for the second suspect who was driving the silver Mercedes-Benz sedan used in the theft.

Police say the vehicle’s front wheels appear to be different than the rear wheels and there appears to be a font plate cover obscuring the license plate.