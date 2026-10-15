Ajax construction company owner charged in $56K fraud investigation

Durham Regional Police Service headquarters is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 15, 2026 4:18 pm.

Last Updated October 15, 2026 4:22 pm.

A 30-year-old man who owns a construction company has been charged in a fraud investigation in Ajax.

Durham Regional Police say the victim hired “Aria Build Corporation” in August 2024 to build a residence in Ajax and dealt directly with the company’s owner.

As part of the agreed payment schedule, the victim paid the company $56,560 to enrol the residence in a “Tarion Warranty.” The money was allegedly deposited into a bank account associated with Aria Build Corp., according to investigators.

Police say a dispute later arose over the payment schedule, and the company stopped work on the property.

The victim then contacted Tarion to determine what warranty protections were available for the unfinished residence, only to learn the property had never been enrolled and was not protected as they had initially believed, police allege.

Behzad Ayon, 30, the owner of Aria Build Corp., has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, both in connection with the investigation.

Police say they are concerned there may be more alleged victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

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