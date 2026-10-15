The Big Story

Pierre Poilievre’s impossible Alberta balancing act

Alberta referendum mail-in special ballots are seen in Calgary, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 15, 2026 7:41 am.

In less than a week, Albertans will head to the polls to vote on a series of 10 referendum questions, one of which brings the province’s sovereignty into focus. For the past several months, support for separation has dwindled, as both former and current politicians continue to plead with Albertans to reconsider thoughts of separation.

Among the current names that have stayed out of the spotlight for the most part, however, is Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. Other than a handful of speaking events, he hasn’t been as loud as other figures in making the case for federalism. 

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Duane Bratt, a political scientist with Mount Royal University to discuss how vital a Tory voice could be at this point, and whether or not decided-Albertans could be swayed either way.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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