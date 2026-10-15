Pierre Poilievre’s impossible Alberta balancing act

In less than a week, Albertans will head to the polls to vote on a series of 10 referendum questions, one of which brings the province’s sovereignty into focus. For the past several months, support for separation has dwindled, as both former and current politicians continue to plead with Albertans to reconsider thoughts of separation.

Among the current names that have stayed out of the spotlight for the most part, however, is Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. Other than a handful of speaking events, he hasn’t been as loud as other figures in making the case for federalism.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Duane Bratt, a political scientist with Mount Royal University to discuss how vital a Tory voice could be at this point, and whether or not decided-Albertans could be swayed either way.

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