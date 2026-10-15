Barrie man charged in alleged child sexual abuse investigation

A 21-year-old Barrie man is facing charges in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation.

Barrie police say they launched the four month long investigation after receiving reports of the distribution of child sexual abuse material through the social media platforms Discord and X (formerly Twitter).

As a result, on June 3, 2026, officers executed a warrant at a home in Barrie, and seized several computer devices belonging to the accused.

Police say the devices contained hundreds of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Investigators say they arrested and charged a 21-year-old man from Barrie with possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material, accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and distributing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

No further information on the 21-year-old suspect was provided.