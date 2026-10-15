Doctors say Pope Leo’s lung has recovered well from surgery and say his post-operative tests normal

The statue of late Pope John Paul II, center, is pictured at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Nicole Winfield And Colleen Barry, The Associated Press,

Posted October 15, 2026 8:45 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2026 9:11 am.

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV’s lung has recovered well from surgery to remove a cancerous nodule, and he resumed working from the hospital on Thursday, his doctors and the Vatican reported.

Leo’s post-operative tests remained within normal levels and his physiotherapy session Thursday involved full mobility exercises, with the pope going about his daily activities independently, said the update from Leo’s personal doctor, Dr. Luigi Carbone, and the head of thoracic surgery at Gemelli hospital, Dr. Stefano Margaritora.

“The chest X-ray revealed good recovery of the operated lung,” they reported. “Overall, his postoperative recovery is proceeding as expected.”

Separately, the Vatican said Leo had resumed working from the hospital, looking at documents, and had for a second day celebrated Mass with other priests in a special chapel set up for him near his room on the 10th floor of the hospital.

The 71-year-old Leo had the lower right lobe of his right lung removed on Tuesday after doctors identified a suspected cancerous nodule. The surgery confirmed he had adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer.

Doctors are still awaiting the results of tests to understand the precise molecular makeup of the cancer, whether it has spread beyond the lobe and whether any further treatment is necessary.

Asked if any changes to Leo’s planned trip to South America from Nov. 6-17 were expected, spokesman Matteo Bruni pointed to Leo’s words on Sunday when he announced the discovery of the nodule and impending surgery.

“Thank you for your prayers for the pastoral visit I will make to Peru,” Leo said Sunday in Spanish, in a greeting delivered to a Peruvian group. The trip is also scheduled to include stops in Uruguay and Argentina.

Leo is expected to remain hospitalized until at least Oct. 20.

___

Colleen Barry reported from Milan.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Winfield And Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA residents want more officers on streets but most don't want increase in police spending: poll

Around three-quarters of Toronto and GTA residents say they want more officers on the streets while at the same time favouring to keep police budgets steady, a new poll finds. The Canada Pulse Insights...

4h ago

'Being forced out of business': Niagara wine industry sees mixed fortunes as harvest begins amid U.S.-Canada trade war

As grape harvest season gets underway across Niagara wine country, growers and wineries are taking stock of a year marked by trade upheaval, shifting consumer habits and sharply different fortunes across...

4h ago

Rain, then frost risk: Toronto and GTA brace for sharp weekend cooldown, but sunshine will be aplenty

Toronto residents will want to keep umbrellas handy through the end of the work week as a pair of unsettled days give way to a much cooler, but sunnier, weekend. After a relatively quiet start Thursday...

2h ago

Human trafficking survivor faced with tax debt plans petition to change federal legislation

A Toronto human trafficking survivor is increasing her push to change federal law to better address the financial struggles people like her face by launching a House of Commons petition and her efforts...

SPEAKERS CORNER

10m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA residents want more officers on streets but most don't want increase in police spending: poll

Around three-quarters of Toronto and GTA residents say they want more officers on the streets while at the same time favouring to keep police budgets steady, a new poll finds. The Canada Pulse Insights...

4h ago

'Being forced out of business': Niagara wine industry sees mixed fortunes as harvest begins amid U.S.-Canada trade war

As grape harvest season gets underway across Niagara wine country, growers and wineries are taking stock of a year marked by trade upheaval, shifting consumer habits and sharply different fortunes across...

4h ago

Rain, then frost risk: Toronto and GTA brace for sharp weekend cooldown, but sunshine will be aplenty

Toronto residents will want to keep umbrellas handy through the end of the work week as a pair of unsettled days give way to a much cooler, but sunnier, weekend. After a relatively quiet start Thursday...

2h ago

Human trafficking survivor faced with tax debt plans petition to change federal legislation

A Toronto human trafficking survivor is increasing her push to change federal law to better address the financial struggles people like her face by launching a House of Commons petition and her efforts...

SPEAKERS CORNER

10m ago

Most Watched Today

3:40
One arrested as cycling advocates block crew removing bike lanes

One person has been arrested after protesters continue to attempt to block crews on Bloor Street West from removing bike lanes.

18h ago

1:00
Canadian Armed Forces members among seven arrested in abduction investigation

Three members of the Canadian Armed Forces are among seven individuals charged following a Toronto police investigation into the kidnapping of a man who was allegedly targeted because of his access to cryptocurrency assets.

19h ago

0:45
Montreal man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 9-year-old daughter

Montrealer Luciano Frattolin was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his 9-year-old daughter Melina Frattolin.

19h ago

0:59
Security camera captures suspect shooting at Vaughan business

York Regional Police (YRP) are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for both an attempted arson and a shooting that targeted the same Vaughan business within days of each other.

21h ago

3:14
Cycling advocates return to block bike lane removal work

While cycling advocates blocked the province's first attempt to remove bike lanes in Etobicoke, protesters have returned as workers begin the work to restore vehicle lanes.

21h ago

More Videos