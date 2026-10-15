Dozens of drivers went wrong way on Highway 401 since Gordie Howe bridge opened: OPP

Vehicles cross the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 27, 2026, the first day it was open to vehicles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2026 1:54 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police are urging drivers to pay closer attention to traffic signs when approaching the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor after dozens of cars were seen driving the wrong way on the nearby stretch of Highway 401.

Police say there have been 64 incidents involving wrong-way drivers on the highway since the bridge opened in July.

They say drivers who miss the exit before the bridge should not panic, make a U-turn or reverse down the highway to avoid getting on the new border crossing to the United States.

Police say drivers can head toward the toll booths and staff there will let them out at a gate so they can avoid approaching border customs.

Drivers who don’t want to enter the United States are asked to exit the highway at Ojibway Parkway, or Exit 1.

Police are warning that the consequence of driving the wrong way is “either a $110 ticket or a deadly crash.”

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