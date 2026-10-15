Cyclists continue protest as bike lane removal work underway in Etobicoke

Cycling advocates continued their protest of the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke for a third day in a row on Thursday, with many arriving as early as 6 a.m.

As sparks flew while work crews cut into rebar to dismantle a cycling platform near a bus stop on Islington Avenue, a contingent of peaceful protesters were seen gathered on the platform in front of them, with police officers separating the two.

Aly Van Wyck-Smart – a two-time Canadian paralympic swimmer, born with cerebral palsy – joined the demonstration, protesting in her wheelchair with a sign saying “this is why we can’t get decent healthcare.” She told CityNews she feels the removal of bike lanes is both dangerous and a waste of money.

“I can’t get medication covered but the Ontario government can spend upwards of $45 million to do something that is dangerous and unnecessary… this is a waste of money and people will die,” she said.

A police officer on scene was heard speaking to protesters, warning that if they impede or prevent the work from continuing, they will be arrested for mischief. Van Wyck-Smart said she is fully aware of the risks.

“I do not care – I just know how bad it will look for them if I get arrested,” she said.

Another protester said they were there to show their opposition and “make it a little less comfortable for them to rip out the bike lanes,” while a third said people don’t quite understand that without bike lanes, cyclists have to risk their lives riding in traffic with other vehicles.

“It’s ridiculous… I’m 61, I don’t want to be in a roadway with cars behind me. I want a safe bike lane,” she said.

Around 10 a.m., as protesters refused to move off the platform being worked on, crews were only able to dismantle a portion of it and moved on to another section of bike lanes, leaving the area temporarily cordoned off with pylons.

In a statement Thursday, a spokesperson for Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said the government’s position on bike lanes has not changed.

“Ontario Court of Appeal’s decision was clear, “it is illegitimate for courts to involve themselves in matters of legislative policy.” Following their decision, we announced we would restore vehicle lanes on Bloor Street West immediately,” they said.

“The people of Ontario gave our government a clear mandate to tackle the traffic that is costing our economy over $56 billion a year by removing the bike lanes on some of Toronto’s busiest streets.”

The rallies against the removal of bike lanes began Tuesday night when hundreds of protesters gathered in the area of Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue and managed to turn back work trucks that arrived to begin removing the cycling infrastructure as per the Ford government’s mandate.

At the time Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said on X that the work was only “halted by protesters,” vowing that it will go ahead.

“Make no mistake: these bike lanes are coming out. We have a clear mandate and we will deliver,” he said.

After celebrating a short-lived victory overnight, protesters returned Wednesday morning as crews had begun preparing to dismantle the bike lanes around 11 a.m.

A stand off ensued when a lone cyclist stepped in front of a work truck to block it and was soon joined by several others.

A large police presence was on scene to ensure the work continued unobstructed, with police chief Myron Demkiw saying earlier in the day that there was no injunction against it and it was “lawful work,” which, if impeded, could lead to arrests.

Officers were heard instructing the protesters to step aside and continue their demonstration on the sidewalk and while some complied, others staged a sit-in. Police officers soon moved in and corralled the protesters onto the sidewalk, standing in a blockade in front of them to allow crews to continue the work or removing the bike lanes.

As the reflective strips and concrete barriers separating the bike lanes from the main road began being torn down, protesters continued to make a stand throughout the afternoon and into the evening, chanting “save our bike lanes” and “bike lanes save lives.”

Police arrested two people during the protest – one during the morning hours and another towards the evening, when construction work had halted for the day.

The first person to be arrested was a lone protester sitting in a bike lane far away from the crowd that had been moved over to the sidewalk. She was instructed by police to move, but did not comply and was subsequently handcuffed and placed in a court services vehicle.

Nina Thi Thi Tran, 25, from Hamilton was charged with obstruct peace officer and mischief – interfere with property – under $5,000.

Details about what led to the second person’s arrest later in the evening are unclear, but police say they are under arrest for mischief. Police have not confirmed if any formal charges have been laid.

More to come