Health ministers set to meet in Winnipeg after Ottawa announces funding extension

WINNIPEG — Canadian health ministers meet in Winnipeg today after the federal government announced it would extend funding for mental health, addictions and home care by one year.

Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel made the announcement on social media late Wednesday, saying the extension represents $1.2 billion in funding.

The existing funding was set to expire next year.

Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara is to host provincial and territorial counterparts today, and Michel is to co-chair Friday’s meeting.

Provincial health ministers had said they were worried about “profound and negative” effects on patients and health-care jobs if the federal funding agreements weren’t renewed in this year’s budget.

Provinces and territories also raised concerns about the future of the Canada Health Transfer as the federal budget states the minimum growth rate will drop to three per cent from five per cent in 2028.

Asagwara says they spoke with Michel about the unanimous concerns of health ministers and are keen to hear more on federal health funding.

“I am thrilled to be able to say that I feel Minister Michel has been listening,” Asagwara said Wednesday.

“I look forward to hearing some news from the minister on this, we all do.”

Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions, said funding commitments should be a priority.

She said the federal government can’t lose sight of the importance of health care as it ramps up spending on defence and other priorities.

“There has to be a just balance, and we have to see our health-care system as an investment, as a human rights issue, and as proud Canadians, it’s the core of our fabric, and we need to hear our prime minister speak more loudly about it.”

The Canadian Medical Association said in a release Wednesday that the meeting is an important opportunity for the federal government to provide certainty on funding to provinces and territories.

The association said strong and reliable federal funding to maintain universal health care is foundational to growing Canada’s economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2026.

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press