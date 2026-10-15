SPEAKERS CORNER

Human trafficking survivor faced with tax debt plans petition to change federal legislation

A Toronto human trafficking survivor is increasing her push to change federal law to better address financial struggles people like her face by launching a House of Commons petition and her efforts have now cleared a huge hurdle. Pat Taney reports.

By Pat Taney

Posted October 15, 2026 9:56 am.

A Toronto human trafficking survivor is increasing her push to change federal law to better address the financial struggles people like her face by launching a House of Commons petition and her efforts to do so have recently cleared a huge hurdle.

Late last month, CityNews reported on Cassandra Harvey’s years-long battle with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) over benefits claimed in her name by her trafficker.

“During COVID, my trafficker started claiming the CERB benefits and also claimed a large portion of my child tax benefit,” she previously told Speakers Corner.

Harvey says despite sending what she calls “overwhelming proof” to the CRA that she was a trafficking victim who did not personally benefit from any of those tax decisions, the agency is still calling for her to pay some of that back.

“Because of that, for years now, they’ve clawed back on my tax returns. They’ve clawed back on all my child tax benefits, my GST, HST,” Harvey said.

Since our report aired, Harvey has heard from several other victims facing the same troubles.

“I am not alone but as far as I know I am the only one legally challenging this issue because I am able to do so, many others are not,” she said.

Harvey hired Alex Klyguine, a lawyer with Ottawa based Taxpayer Law, who says it’s been a slow process so far to get the CRA to forgive the debt.

“What we’re asking for is a remission order which gives relief from all amounts outstanding,” he explained.

“The problem with remission orders is they are seldom granted.”

 He says there needs to be a change in federal legislation which currently does not specifically address CRA debts owed by survivors whose identities were also stolen.

“Federally, I think that there’s still a gap and there is still room to create a piece of legislation that prevents those debts from being collected on,” he said.

That’s a big part of Harvey’s House of Commons petition which received support from M.P. Danielle Martin this week and has approved it for online publication.

“We understand the issues raised in this petition are very important and distressing for anyone who is rebuilding their life after enduring any form of violence,” a spokesperson for Martin said.

Once published, Harvey will begin to gather the required amount of signatures for the petition to be presented for consideration.

“But it’s ultimately up to the parliament and we’re hoping that the members of the federal parliament are able to see this issue as important enough to warrant action on their behalf,” Klyguine added.

When CityNews contacted the CRA about Harvey’s case a spokesperson said they cannot comment, citing privacy laws.

“The CRA takes cases involving vulnerable individuals, especially those impacted by coercion or exploitation, with the utmost seriousness,”  the spokesperson said. 

“The CRA is committed to reaching a resolution while carefully assessing each victim’s circumstances.”

A Canadian flag flies in front of the offices of the Prime Minister in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA residents want more officers on streets but most don't want increase in police spending: poll

Around three-quarters of Toronto and GTA residents say they want more officers on the streets while at the same time favouring to keep police budgets steady, a new poll finds. The Canada Pulse Insights...

4h ago

'Being forced out of business': Niagara wine industry sees mixed fortunes as harvest begins amid U.S.-Canada trade war

As grape harvest season gets underway across Niagara wine country, growers and wineries are taking stock of a year marked by trade upheaval, shifting consumer habits and sharply different fortunes across...

4h ago

Rain, then frost risk: Toronto and GTA brace for sharp weekend cooldown, but sunshine will be aplenty

Toronto residents will want to keep umbrellas handy through the end of the work week as a pair of unsettled days give way to a much cooler, but sunnier, weekend. After a relatively quiet start Thursday...

2h ago

Fire at abandoned building in Riverside deemed suspicious, police say

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious three-alarm fire that ripped through an abandoned building in Riverside on Wednesday night, shutting down parts of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and...

updated

44m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA residents want more officers on streets but most don't want increase in police spending: poll

Around three-quarters of Toronto and GTA residents say they want more officers on the streets while at the same time favouring to keep police budgets steady, a new poll finds. The Canada Pulse Insights...

4h ago

'Being forced out of business': Niagara wine industry sees mixed fortunes as harvest begins amid U.S.-Canada trade war

As grape harvest season gets underway across Niagara wine country, growers and wineries are taking stock of a year marked by trade upheaval, shifting consumer habits and sharply different fortunes across...

4h ago

Rain, then frost risk: Toronto and GTA brace for sharp weekend cooldown, but sunshine will be aplenty

Toronto residents will want to keep umbrellas handy through the end of the work week as a pair of unsettled days give way to a much cooler, but sunnier, weekend. After a relatively quiet start Thursday...

2h ago

Fire at abandoned building in Riverside deemed suspicious, police say

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious three-alarm fire that ripped through an abandoned building in Riverside on Wednesday night, shutting down parts of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and...

updated

44m ago

Most Watched Today

3:40
One arrested as cycling advocates block crew removing bike lanes

One person has been arrested after protesters continue to attempt to block crews on Bloor Street West from removing bike lanes.

18h ago

1:00
Canadian Armed Forces members among seven arrested in abduction investigation

Three members of the Canadian Armed Forces are among seven individuals charged following a Toronto police investigation into the kidnapping of a man who was allegedly targeted because of his access to cryptocurrency assets.

19h ago

0:45
Montreal man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 9-year-old daughter

Montrealer Luciano Frattolin was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his 9-year-old daughter Melina Frattolin.

19h ago

0:59
Security camera captures suspect shooting at Vaughan business

York Regional Police (YRP) are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for both an attempted arson and a shooting that targeted the same Vaughan business within days of each other.

21h ago

3:14
Cycling advocates return to block bike lane removal work

While cycling advocates blocked the province's first attempt to remove bike lanes in Etobicoke, protesters have returned as workers begin the work to restore vehicle lanes.

21h ago

More Videos