Human trafficking survivor faced with tax debt plans petition to change federal legislation

A Toronto human trafficking survivor is increasing her push to change federal law to better address the financial struggles people like her face by launching a House of Commons petition and her efforts to do so have recently cleared a huge hurdle.

Late last month, CityNews reported on Cassandra Harvey’s years-long battle with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) over benefits claimed in her name by her trafficker.

“During COVID, my trafficker started claiming the CERB benefits and also claimed a large portion of my child tax benefit,” she previously told Speakers Corner.

Harvey says despite sending what she calls “overwhelming proof” to the CRA that she was a trafficking victim who did not personally benefit from any of those tax decisions, the agency is still calling for her to pay some of that back.

“Because of that, for years now, they’ve clawed back on my tax returns. They’ve clawed back on all my child tax benefits, my GST, HST,” Harvey said.

Since our report aired, Harvey has heard from several other victims facing the same troubles.

“I am not alone but as far as I know I am the only one legally challenging this issue because I am able to do so, many others are not,” she said.

Harvey hired Alex Klyguine, a lawyer with Ottawa based Taxpayer Law, who says it’s been a slow process so far to get the CRA to forgive the debt.

“What we’re asking for is a remission order which gives relief from all amounts outstanding,” he explained.

“The problem with remission orders is they are seldom granted.”

He says there needs to be a change in federal legislation which currently does not specifically address CRA debts owed by survivors whose identities were also stolen.

“Federally, I think that there’s still a gap and there is still room to create a piece of legislation that prevents those debts from being collected on,” he said.

That’s a big part of Harvey’s House of Commons petition which received support from M.P. Danielle Martin this week and has approved it for online publication.

“We understand the issues raised in this petition are very important and distressing for anyone who is rebuilding their life after enduring any form of violence,” a spokesperson for Martin said.

Once published, Harvey will begin to gather the required amount of signatures for the petition to be presented for consideration.

“But it’s ultimately up to the parliament and we’re hoping that the members of the federal parliament are able to see this issue as important enough to warrant action on their behalf,” Klyguine added.

When CityNews contacted the CRA about Harvey’s case a spokesperson said they cannot comment, citing privacy laws.

“The CRA takes cases involving vulnerable individuals, especially those impacted by coercion or exploitation, with the utmost seriousness,” the spokesperson said.

“The CRA is committed to reaching a resolution while carefully assessing each victim’s circumstances.”