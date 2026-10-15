Inquest into death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet hears and sees woman’s final moments

A coroner’s inquest into the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet has watched and listened to some of the 29-year-old woman’s final moments before she fell to her death from a 24th-floor balcony.

A compilation video that overlaid the recordings of five 911 calls and police microphones with CCTV footage from the hallway outside her home on May 27, 2020, was played for jurors as the inquest began its third day.

Both Korchinski-Paquet’s mother and brother called 911 to report that a fight broke out between the siblings after Korchinski-Paquet had seizures earlier in the day.

Korchinski-Paquet called three times, sounding out of breath and saying that she had difficulty breathing after her brother and mother attacked her.

In her second call, she told the operator she has epilepsy and just had a seizure. She said she broke two bottles by throwing them at her mother and brother in the hallway, adding she couldn’t control herself.

An agreed narrative read earlier this week said Korchinski-Paquet had a history of seizures from epilepsy, and often experienced confusion, aggressive behaviour and temporary amnesia in their wake.

A neurologist who examined her records after her death testified that in the years before her death, she showed symptoms in keeping with postictal delirium or postictal psychosis on several occasions. Both are mental states that can follow seizures.

Inquest counsel Roger Shallow warned jurors Thursday that the recordings would be difficult to see and hear, as he offered sympathies to Korchinski-Paquet’s grieving family.

“I take no shame in sharing with you that, in compiling this and watching it once it came together, I wept, and I’ll probably weep again tonight,” he said.

“To the family of Regis: This video is going to depict your daughter, your sister, your auntie, your loved one in the few final moments before this tragedy occurred, both in visual and in sound. My heart bleeds at the thought of the agony viewing this might cause you.”