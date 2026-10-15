Man charged after Toronto election signs stolen: police

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 15, 2026 3:50 pm.

 A Toronto man is accused of stealing election signs around the Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.

Police allege a man was in the area between Oct. 1 and Oct 11 and was seen removing and damaging election signs. He was also allegedly spotted throwing the signs in the dumpsters.

Investigators say that several hundred election signs were reported to have been removed.

Officers say the investigators were able to identify the suspect who surrendered himself to police on Wednesday.

As a result, Eric Sullivan, 35, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with theft under $5000 and mischief under $5000.

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