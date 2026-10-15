Meta Centre Film Festival returns to North York for second year

The Meta Centre has been providing support for adults living with a cognitive or developmental disability for decades, and now their clients are producing short films that everybody is invited to see. David Zura explains.

By David Zura & Joseph Ryan

Posted October 15, 2026 8:05 pm.

A film festival showcasing the creativity of people living with developmental and cognitive disabilities is returning to North York for its second year.

The Meta Centre Film Festival kicked off Thursday at York Woods Library Theatre. The event features a series of short films created by 25 Meta Centre clients over the past year.

The Meta Centre is a non-profit organization that supports people across the Greater Toronto Area living with developmental or cognitive disabilities.

Through a project dubbed “Frame by Frame”, participants spent the past year learning about different aspects of filmmaking.

“It was a way for them to actually see what they could do and what they could create,” Allyson Quiroz, a support independent living worker at the Meta Centre said.

Organizers say the project helps build confidence, and encourage community involvement.

“Just seeing the outcome and seeing how happy and how proud they were that they actually accomplished the goal was very fulfilling to see,”Quiroz said.

Local filmmaker Renjie Li, Director of Rynergy Media House, helped the Meta Centre develop the “Frame by Frame” curriculum.

A hands-on approach to filmmaking

Li said the program takes a hands-on approach that gives participants the opportunity to learn the filmmaking process firsthand. Li also said participants were able to explore multiple locations throughout their community.

Several local businesses, including a taekwondo school, a car dealership and a restaurant allowed participants to use their spaces to bring their projects to life.

“Making sure that they feel included in their community was a big part of it,” Li said. “We wanted a more hands-on approach. Let them touch the lights. Let them see everything. Show them how we actually make a film. Film the scene with them. Show them what it’s like to edit.”

The films produced by the group span a range of genres, from documentaries to horror.

For Li, the goal is to give participants the opportunity to continue creating on their own.

“The goal here is not just to teach them and make films for them, but it’s to show them how to make films so they can do so in their own time,” Li said. “Then we can support them just by watching their content.”

The exterior of the Meta Centre is seen in this undated image. (CITYNEWS)
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