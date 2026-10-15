SeatGeek Canada hit with more fines totalling $22,500 over ticket resale violations

Fans wave their phone flashlights ahead of Vybz Kartel's stage entrance as he performs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2026 10:06 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2026 11:11 am.

TORONTO — SeatGeek Canada is facing two more fines from the Ontario government for allegedly contravening a recent law capping the sale of event tickets at face value.

The province’s consumer beware website shows the new fines issued to the ticket resale platform earlier this month total $22,500 collectively.

The website says the first of the two fines amounts to $15,000 and is for allegedly making a ticket available for sale or facilitating a sale of a seat beyond the resale price limit.

The second fine is for $7,500 and is for allegedly failing to disclose the total price of a ticket when a seat was purchased from a primary seller.

SeatGeek Canada did not immediately respond to questions about what events the fines stem from or whether it will fight the penalties.

Giulia Paikin, a spokesperson for the Ontario Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery Stephen Crawford, also did not answer questions about the nature of the penalties.

However, she sent a statement that repeated nearly verbatim what the province has previously said about anyone responsible for price cap violations facing fines of up to $250,000.

“We will not hesitate to hold bad actors who break the rules accountable,” an email from Paikin said.

SeatGeek’s new fines stem from legislation the province implemented earlier this year, after fans complained about resale prices for tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in 2024 and last year’s playoff run by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The legislation was meant to keep people from reselling seats to Ontario events for well beyond face value and tamp down on scalpers profiting off their ability to scoop up tickets to hot concerts and shows.

After the legislation came into effect, the province issued $25,000 in fines to SeatGeek in August for similar offences.

A $20,000 fine for fellow resale website StubHub Canada followed in September.

When SeatGeek was given its first round of fines, it told The Canadian Press it had notified third-party sellers on its platform about the new law but was still seeking guidance from the province around how to comply with the regulations.

The platform argued it is challenging to confirm the original value of tickets because many sellers don’t have access to that information. Sometimes seats have changed hands several times before they wind up on a resale site and if tickets were bought as part of a broader package, like a season’s seat arrangement, it can be hard to break down the value of a single ticket.

To address these issues, SeatGeek said it has asked Ontario to define what counts as acceptable proof of a ticket’s original price and for guidance around how a marketplace is expected to validate the cost of seats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cyclists continue protest as bike lane removal work underway in Etobicoke

Cycling advocates continued their protest of the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke for a third day in a row on Thursday, with many arriving as early as 6 a.m. As sparks flew while...

19m ago

Toronto, GTA residents want more officers on streets but most don't want increase in police spending: poll

Around three-quarters of Toronto and GTA residents say they want more officers on the streets while at the same time favouring to keep police budgets steady, a new poll finds. The Canada Pulse Insights...

6h ago

Man, 29, arrested in catalytic convertor theft from Etobicoke food charity, 2 others in the area

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of catalytic convertors from an Etobicoke food charity. Toronto police allege a suspect or suspects drove into an adjacent parking lot,...

10m ago

Fire at abandoned building in Riverside deemed suspicious, police say

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious three-alarm fire that ripped through an abandoned building in Riverside on Wednesday night, shutting down parts of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and...

2h ago

Top Stories

Cyclists continue protest as bike lane removal work underway in Etobicoke

Cycling advocates continued their protest of the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke for a third day in a row on Thursday, with many arriving as early as 6 a.m. As sparks flew while...

19m ago

Toronto, GTA residents want more officers on streets but most don't want increase in police spending: poll

Around three-quarters of Toronto and GTA residents say they want more officers on the streets while at the same time favouring to keep police budgets steady, a new poll finds. The Canada Pulse Insights...

6h ago

Man, 29, arrested in catalytic convertor theft from Etobicoke food charity, 2 others in the area

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of catalytic convertors from an Etobicoke food charity. Toronto police allege a suspect or suspects drove into an adjacent parking lot,...

10m ago

Fire at abandoned building in Riverside deemed suspicious, police say

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious three-alarm fire that ripped through an abandoned building in Riverside on Wednesday night, shutting down parts of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:40
One arrested as cycling advocates block crew removing bike lanes

One person has been arrested after protesters continue to attempt to block crews on Bloor Street West from removing bike lanes.

20h ago

1:00
Canadian Armed Forces members among seven arrested in abduction investigation

Three members of the Canadian Armed Forces are among seven individuals charged following a Toronto police investigation into the kidnapping of a man who was allegedly targeted because of his access to cryptocurrency assets.

22h ago

0:45
Montreal man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 9-year-old daughter

Montrealer Luciano Frattolin was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his 9-year-old daughter Melina Frattolin.

22h ago

0:59
Security camera captures suspect shooting at Vaughan business

York Regional Police (YRP) are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for both an attempted arson and a shooting that targeted the same Vaughan business within days of each other.

23h ago

3:14
Cycling advocates return to block bike lane removal work

While cycling advocates blocked the province's first attempt to remove bike lanes in Etobicoke, protesters have returned as workers begin the work to restore vehicle lanes.

23h ago

More Videos