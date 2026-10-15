StatCan reports manufacturing sales up 1.5 per cent in August

A employee checks the electrolysis as sheets of copper cathodes are created from copper anodes at the Canadian Copper Refinery (CCR), part of the Glencore group, a copper and precious metal refinery in Montreal on Friday, July 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2026 8:59 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2026 11:54 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says total manufacturing sales rose 1.5 per cent to $79.9 billion in August, helped by strength in the primary metal and chemical subsectors.

Sales in the primary metal subsector gained 14.0 per cent to hit a record $7.6 billion in August, helped by higher sales volumes and prices, while the chemical subsector increased 4.4 per cent to $6.2 billion.

Transportation equipment sales fell 2.6 per cent to $12.0 billion.

In constant dollars, total manufacturing sales were unchanged in August.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons as well as oilseed and grain, fell 1.6 per cent to $91.6 billion in August.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding the same categories, fell 1.8 per cent.

Statistics Canada has started including oilseed and grain as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector as part of wholesale trade but is excluding the data from its monthly analysis until there is enough historical data for comparison.

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