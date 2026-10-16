5 youths, including 13-year-old, charged after assaulting police officers

Five youths, including a 13-year-old, are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted police officers at Finch West station.

Toronto police say they were called to the station on October 7 to assist TTC Constables after several youths attempted to enter the station by manipulating the entrance gates.

Investigators say as they attempted to arrest one of the youths for assaulting a police officer, they were surrounded and assaulted by three other young people who attempted to interfere with the arrest.

Police say a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old have each been charged with assaulting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

Another 14-year-old and a 15-year-old face charges of obstructing a peace officer.

The youths, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are scheduled to appear in court on November 4.