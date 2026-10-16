Air Canada and United look to renew joint venture deal for Canada-U.S. flights

People walk around Air Canada's new Airbus A321XLR aircraft during a media preview at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, June 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 16, 2026 2:04 pm.

Last Updated October 16, 2026 2:13 pm.

MONTREAL — Air Canada says it has signed a deal to renew and expand its joint venture agreement with United Airlines for flights between Canada and the United States.

The Montreal-based airline says the partnership continues to deliver meaningful results for its customers and communities.

The airline has submitted the amended and restated agreement to Transport Canada for approval.

Transport Canada says the two airlines have operated under the arrangement, which allows them to work together on certain routes, since 2022.

Air Canada made the announcement as it released several new routes for flights to the U.S. that will begin next summer.

The airline says it will launch new service between Toronto and Louisville, Montreal and Indianapolis, and Edmonton and Newark. It will also increase capacity between Edmonton and San Francisco.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto 18 ringleader no longer shows signs of extremism, granted full parole: board

One of the ringleaders of the thwarted Toronto 18 terror plot has been granted full parole after the Parole Board of Canada found he no longer showed "any signs of holding onto extremist beliefs or radical ideologies."

15m ago

5 youths, including 13-year-old, charged after assaulting police officers

Five youths, including a 13-year-old, are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted police officers at Finch West station. Toronto police say they were called to the station on October 7 to assist...

45m ago

Youth guilty of two terrorism charges tied to alleged plan to kill Jewish people

OTTAWA — A judge has found a youth guilty of two terrorism-related charges stemming from an alleged 2023 plan to kill Jewish people in Ottawa.

45m ago

Protest against bike lane removal in Etobicoke continues for fourth day

Cycling advocates and allies continue to voice their opposition against the removal of bike lanes in Etobicoke, gathering on sidewalks with signs, chanting "bike lanes save lives" for a fourth day, even...

23m ago

Top Stories

Toronto 18 ringleader no longer shows signs of extremism, granted full parole: board

One of the ringleaders of the thwarted Toronto 18 terror plot has been granted full parole after the Parole Board of Canada found he no longer showed "any signs of holding onto extremist beliefs or radical ideologies."

15m ago

5 youths, including 13-year-old, charged after assaulting police officers

Five youths, including a 13-year-old, are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted police officers at Finch West station. Toronto police say they were called to the station on October 7 to assist...

45m ago

Youth guilty of two terrorism charges tied to alleged plan to kill Jewish people

OTTAWA — A judge has found a youth guilty of two terrorism-related charges stemming from an alleged 2023 plan to kill Jewish people in Ottawa.

45m ago

Protest against bike lane removal in Etobicoke continues for fourth day

Cycling advocates and allies continue to voice their opposition against the removal of bike lanes in Etobicoke, gathering on sidewalks with signs, chanting "bike lanes save lives" for a fourth day, even...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

0:31
Snowbirds to perform in its final air show

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds team are set to perform their final air show as the Tutor jets are retired and there is no set timeline on when their replacement will arrive.

49m ago

2:23
Man arrested in connection to Second Harvest theft on Thanksgiving weekend

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of catalytic convertors from an Etobicoke food charity.

October 15, 2026 12:53 pm EST EST

3:48
Bike lane protests continue on Bloor Street, growing standoff with police

Cycling advocates continue to protest the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West as police presence continues to grow along the corridor.

October 15, 2026 11:07 am EST EST

1:41
Massive fire rips through abandoned building in Riverside

Footage submitted by viewers captured a three-alarm fire at an abandoned building in Riverside, engulfing the city skyline in smoke.

October 15, 2026 10:52 am EST EST

2:05
New push to change federal legislation for human trafficking survivors

A Toronto human trafficking survivor is increasing her push to change federal law to better address financial struggles people like her face by launching a House of Commons petition and her efforts have now cleared a huge hurdle. Pat Taney reports.

October 15, 2026 9:47 am EST EST

More Videos