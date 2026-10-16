Air Canada and United look to renew joint venture deal for Canada-U.S. flights

MONTREAL — Air Canada says it has signed a deal to renew and expand its joint venture agreement with United Airlines for flights between Canada and the United States.

The Montreal-based airline says the partnership continues to deliver meaningful results for its customers and communities.

The airline has submitted the amended and restated agreement to Transport Canada for approval.

Transport Canada says the two airlines have operated under the arrangement, which allows them to work together on certain routes, since 2022.

Air Canada made the announcement as it released several new routes for flights to the U.S. that will begin next summer.

The airline says it will launch new service between Toronto and Louisville, Montreal and Indianapolis, and Edmonton and Newark. It will also increase capacity between Edmonton and San Francisco.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2026.

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The Canadian Press