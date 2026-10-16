Canadian firms signed deals worth almost $300M during India trade mission: Ottawa

OTTAWA — International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu says trade talks between Canada and India advanced over the last week, as he led a major trade mission to New Delhi and Mumbai.

A statement from his office says the mission included representatives from nearly 300 Canadian businesses and exporters, and resulted in 34 commercial agreements worth almost $300 million.

It also says Sidhu met with Indian Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in both New Delhi and Mumbai to push forward trade talks, as Canada and India seek to conclude negotiations to a new Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement by the end of the year.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched negotiations almost a year ago on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in South Africa.

Carney confirmed on Thursday Modi will visit Toronto and Ottawa on Dec. 11 and 12, just ahead of this year’s G20 summit in Miami.

The Liberals have set out to double non-U.S. exports over the next decade and have also set a goal of doubling two-way trade with India to $70 billion annually by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press