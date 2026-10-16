Canadian firms signed deals worth almost $300M during India trade mission: Ottawa

Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu, right, and India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal shake hands before a bilateral meeting in Ottawa on Monday, May 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted October 16, 2026 3:10 pm.

Last Updated October 16, 2026 3:28 pm.

OTTAWA — International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu says trade talks between Canada and India advanced over the last week, as he led a major trade mission to New Delhi and Mumbai.

A statement from his office says the mission included representatives from nearly 300 Canadian businesses and exporters, and resulted in 34 commercial agreements worth almost $300 million.

It also says Sidhu met with Indian Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in both New Delhi and Mumbai to push forward trade talks, as Canada and India seek to conclude negotiations to a new Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement by the end of the year.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched negotiations almost a year ago on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in South Africa.

Carney confirmed on Thursday Modi will visit Toronto and Ottawa on Dec. 11 and 12, just ahead of this year’s G20 summit in Miami.

The Liberals have set out to double non-U.S. exports over the next decade and have also set a goal of doubling two-way trade with India to $70 billion annually by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto 18 ringleader no longer shows signs of extremism, granted full parole: board

One of the ringleaders of the thwarted Toronto 18 terror plot has been granted full parole after the Parole Board of Canada found he no longer showed "any signs of holding onto extremist beliefs or radical ideologies."

15m ago

5 youths, including 13-year-old, charged after assaulting police officers

Five youths, including a 13-year-old, are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted police officers at Finch West station. Toronto police say they were called to the station on October 7 to assist...

45m ago

Youth guilty of two terrorism charges tied to alleged plan to kill Jewish people

OTTAWA — A judge has found a youth guilty of two terrorism-related charges stemming from an alleged 2023 plan to kill Jewish people in Ottawa.

45m ago

Protest against bike lane removal in Etobicoke continues for fourth day

Cycling advocates and allies continue to voice their opposition against the removal of bike lanes in Etobicoke, gathering on sidewalks with signs, chanting "bike lanes save lives" for a fourth day, even...

22m ago

Top Stories

Toronto 18 ringleader no longer shows signs of extremism, granted full parole: board

One of the ringleaders of the thwarted Toronto 18 terror plot has been granted full parole after the Parole Board of Canada found he no longer showed "any signs of holding onto extremist beliefs or radical ideologies."

15m ago

5 youths, including 13-year-old, charged after assaulting police officers

Five youths, including a 13-year-old, are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted police officers at Finch West station. Toronto police say they were called to the station on October 7 to assist...

45m ago

Youth guilty of two terrorism charges tied to alleged plan to kill Jewish people

OTTAWA — A judge has found a youth guilty of two terrorism-related charges stemming from an alleged 2023 plan to kill Jewish people in Ottawa.

45m ago

Protest against bike lane removal in Etobicoke continues for fourth day

Cycling advocates and allies continue to voice their opposition against the removal of bike lanes in Etobicoke, gathering on sidewalks with signs, chanting "bike lanes save lives" for a fourth day, even...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

0:31
Snowbirds to perform in its final air show

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds team are set to perform their final air show as the Tutor jets are retired and there is no set timeline on when their replacement will arrive.

49m ago

2:23
Man arrested in connection to Second Harvest theft on Thanksgiving weekend

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of catalytic convertors from an Etobicoke food charity.

October 15, 2026 12:53 pm EST EST

3:48
Bike lane protests continue on Bloor Street, growing standoff with police

Cycling advocates continue to protest the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West as police presence continues to grow along the corridor.

October 15, 2026 11:07 am EST EST

1:41
Massive fire rips through abandoned building in Riverside

Footage submitted by viewers captured a three-alarm fire at an abandoned building in Riverside, engulfing the city skyline in smoke.

October 15, 2026 10:52 am EST EST

2:05
New push to change federal legislation for human trafficking survivors

A Toronto human trafficking survivor is increasing her push to change federal law to better address financial struggles people like her face by launching a House of Commons petition and her efforts have now cleared a huge hurdle. Pat Taney reports.

October 15, 2026 9:47 am EST EST

More Videos