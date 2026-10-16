Carney to bring his pro-Canada campaign to Edmonton with referendum just days away

Prime Minister Mark Carney attends a Forever Canadian rally in Calgary, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 16, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2026 5:15 am.

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney continues his pro-Canada campaign in Alberta as the clock ticks down to a referendum on whether the province should break up with Confederation.

He is set to visit Red Deer with Premier Danielle Smith today and later rally in Edmonton with the federalist group Forever Canadian.

Carney spoke Thursday at one of the group’s rallies in Calgary, telling the crowd of roughly 5,000 that a vote against Canada is a dangerous bluff that could lead to years of lost opportunities.

He says frustrations in Alberta are real but that Canada is working in the spirit of co-operative federalism.

Smith has put 10 questions on Monday’s referendum, including one on whether Alberta should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding vote on leaving.

Meanwhile, Smith and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will both speak at a conference in Calgary about keeping Alberta in the Confederation fold.

With voters just days away from the polls, those who attended Thursday’s rally said Albertans in favour of separation have valid concerns, but Canada is worth fighting for.

“We’ve got everything we need here and we’re stronger together than we are apart,” said Bill Chan, who lives in Calgary.

Chan said he heard from Carney’s remarks a more “conciliatory” tone in how Ottawa would treat provinces and territories going forward, notably Alberta.

He also said parts of the prime minister’s speech hit home.

“What he said about Canada being a country that was built historically by people banding together really stuck out for me,” Chan said.

“Because if history is any guide, going separate ways has never proven to be as strong and as impactful as doing things together.”

Carney told those gathered that the referendum comes at the worst possible time.

The world has grown more dangerous and divided, he said, and some outside Canada’s borders were working to “break us so they can own us.”

“At this pivotal moment, Albertans have a choice: to build a stronger Alberta and an even greater Canada to leave for our children or we can burden them with years of deep division and great uncertainty,” he said.

“What we need is a decisive result on Monday to settle this question.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2026.

— With files from Dayne Patterson in Calgary

The Canadian Press

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