CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in September up from August

Carpenters build new homes in Ottawa on Monday, June 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 16, 2026 9:24 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2026 10:08 am.

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in September rose three per cent compared with August.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts for September came in at 248,896 units, up from 242,223 in August.

The result came as actual monthly housing starts in communities with a population of 10,000 or more fell 11 per cent compared with a year ago to 19,984 units in September compared with 22,375 in September 2025.

The annual pace of rural starts was estimated at 18,094 units.

The six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate was up 0.6 per cent at 250,411 units.

Aled ab Iorwerth, deputy chief economist at CMHC, says Canada still faces a long-term housing supply gap and unless housing construction levels increase, improvements in housing affordability since 2023 will be difficult to sustain.

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