Durham police officer charged with assault for on-duty incident

Durham Regional Police say an officer on the force has been charged in connection with an incident that occurred on-duty, during an arrest.

Const. Brandon Welsh Battiste from West Division has been charged with one count of assault. He has served with Durham police for three years.

He was released on an undertaking and was re-assigned to administrative duties until court proceedings are complete. Police say thereafter, an investigation will begin under the Community Safety and Policing Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DRPS’ Professional Standards Unit.