Protest against bike lane removal in Etobicoke continues for fourth day

Cycling advocates have returned to Bloor Street for a fourth consecutive day in protest of the provincially mandated bike lane removal.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 16, 2026 12:08 pm.

Cycling advocates and allies continue to voice their opposition against the removal of bike lanes in Etobicoke, gathering on sidewalks with signs, chanting “bike lanes save lives” for a fourth day, even as work crews steadily dismantled bike lane infrastructure along Bloor Street West.

While they seemed resigned to the reality that the lanes are coming out, advocates said it is still important to speak up against the precedent being set by the Province’s decision to remove safe cycling infrastructure in the area.

“This is a one-kilometre stretch and the province has said that they are going to pull out many more kilometres – so this is not just about the stretch between Royal York and Islington, this is about access and safe streets for everybody throughout the City of Toronto,” said bike lane advocate Cyndi Gilbert.

The bike lanes in Etobicoke have been a divisive issue with some saying that they were poorly executed and the community was not adequately consulted before they were installed.

Etobicoke community group Balance on Bloor celebrated the dismantling of the lanes, with its founder calling them an “unmitigated disaster from day one.”

“My organization – we are filled with cyclists, I cycle – we all support safe cycling infrastructure when it’s done appropriately,” said founder Cody MacRae on Wednesday.

“The current mayor and the current councillor have ignored calls and concerns from thousands of constituents here for three years… finally we have been listened to.”

The demonstrations against the removal of bike lanes in Etobicoke began Tuesday night when protesters managed to turn back work trucks that arrived to begin the work. The apparent victory was short-lived as crews returned Wednesday morning and began removing curb barriers and other infrastructure that separated bike lanes from the main road.

When protesters attempted to block workers, police stepped in to ensure the work continued unimpeded, with Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw saying crews were doing “lawful work” and any interreference could lead to arrests. By the end of the day, two people were arrested and are now facing mischief charges.

On Thursday, a third arrest was made when two-time Paralympic swimmer Aly Van Wyck-Smart, who joined the protests in a wheelchair, repeatedly defied police instructions to stop blocking workers from doing their jobs.

The 24-year-old athlete who was born with cerebral palsy was arrested for mischief and obstruct police after refusing to move their wheelchair off a concrete barrier that crews were trying to remove. Formal charges have not yet been laid.

More to come

Related:

Protesters gathered on the sidewalk along a stretch of Bloor Street West in Etobicoke watch as work crews remove bike lanes as per the Ford government's mandate on Oct. 16, 2026. CITYNEWS
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