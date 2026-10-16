How common is your birthday? Stats Canada releases chart of ranked birth dates

Have you ever wondered where your birthday ranks in commonality? Statistics Canada has released a chart detailing how common each birthday is throughout the year, ranked from first, most common, to 366th, the least common.

The least common birthday was no surprise as it only happens once every four years, leap day or Feb. 29.

September 20 took the prize for the most common birthday with most September birthdays not falling far behind.

July is also a fairly common month to celebrate your birthday, apart from Canada Day which ranked 332.

Other notable days, Christmas, Christmas Eve and Boxing Day ranked the three least common after Feb. 29.

The chart was built based on the most live births on a given day between 1995 and 2025.